Azerbaijan discloses number of active Belgian companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Some 18 Belgian companies operate in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint briefing with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Trend reports.

"The volume of investments from Belgium in Azerbaijan amounts to $120 million. Today we also held discussions within the framework of strategic cooperation. In addition, there was an exchange of views on Azerbaijan's growing role in the field of energy security," Bayramov added.

Hadja Lahbib's visit to the region began on August 22. First she visited Armenia, and on August 23 - Georgia.

Earlier, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, while on a visit to Armenia, made far-from-reality pro-Armenian statements that do not correspond to the situation in the region.