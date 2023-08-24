Armenia resorts to military and political provocations - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Armenia, which is displeased with the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint, resorts to military and political provocations, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Hadja Lahbib, Trend reports.

"Regarding the delivery of humanitarian cargo, Armenia has adopted a course of political manipulation," he added.

The visit of the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs to the region began on August 22.

She initially visited Armenia, then Georgia on August 23, and Azerbaijan on August 24.