Azerbaijani air forces hold exercises (VIDEO)

25 August 2023
Azerbaijani air forces hold exercises (VIDEO)

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, Azerbaijan Air Force combat aircraft carried out training flights, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The pilots performed tasks of takeoff, landing, complex maneuvers at low and medium altitudes, aerial reconnaissance, and determining the coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s land-based targets according to the plan.

The pilots accomplished the tasks aimed at improving their combat skills with high professionalism.

