Turkish Minister commends work in Zangezur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The works on the section of the Zangezur corridor passing through the territory of Azerbaijan are coming to completion, said Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu during a meeting with media representatives in Ankara, Trend reports.

The work on the Turkish part of the transportation corridor through Zangezur will be completed this year, he noted.

"At present, works on the section of the corridor passing through Azerbaijan are being completed. We are also carrying out works in Diluju, Igdir, and Kars and plan to complete them this year," Uraloglu added.

Earlier, economist-expert Eyyub Kerimli talked about the importance of the Zangezur corridor for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan:

"Five projects totaling $700 million are also being worked on between the nations, one of which is the development of the logistics and transportation infrastructure. As a result, Azerbaijan is taking action to increase its access to countries in Central Asia. All of this is also crucial for future Zangezur corridor operations and access to China and Central Asian nations in the context of a strategic partnership. Additionally, Azerbaijan is crucial to Uzbekistan's ability to access Europe in the future via the Zangezur corridor".