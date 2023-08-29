Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh attack Russian peacekeepers (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Footage of an attack by Armenian separatists on Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been posted on social media, Trend reports.

The video shows that Armenian separatists demand from the peacekeepers to show documents, arguing that one of them is allegedly Azerbaijani.

Apparently, the Armenian separatists, who are trying their best to mislead the world community with their allegations of a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Karabakh, have once again exposed themselves today, refusing humanitarian aid from Baku. But they must realize that sooner or later they will have to reckon with Azerbaijan, because Baku's patience is not unlimited.