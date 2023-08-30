Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement on International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement on the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Trend reports.

A large number of Azerbaijanis from Armenia went missing during ethnic cleansing as well as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the community noted.

"Acts of enforced disappearance committed by Armenia are a gross violation of human rights.

The right to protection from enforced disappearance is enshrined in various international human rights documents, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Armenia refuses to provide information on the fate and whereabouts of missing persons and to disclose the exact location of mass and other burials of murdered Azerbaijanis.

Addressing the issue of enforced disappearances is necessary to protect human rights, provide information to affected families about their missing loved ones, and ensure justice.

The Western Azerbaijan Community demands that the Armenian government clarify the fate of Azerbaijanis subjected to enforced disappearance, fully cooperate with Azerbaijan to locate the remains of the missing persons, and bring the perpetrators of acts of enforced disappearance to justice," the statement reads.