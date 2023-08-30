Azerbaijan provides Russian peacekeepers with quality certificate for flour products to be sent to Armenians in Khankendi (update)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 30. Russian peacekeepers have been presented a quality certificate of flour products to be sent from Baku to Khankendi,said Jeyhun Mirzoyev, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Trend reports.

"We are currently in standby mode, there are no changes so far," he added.

A convoy with humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh has entered the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Currently, the representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are negotiating with the Russian peacekeepers regarding the passage of the humanitarian cargo.

President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruz Aslan earlier told journalists that other necessary goods may be delivered to the residents of Armenian origin in Karabakh in the future.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Karabakh have long been trying in various ways to convince the world public and international organizations that Azerbaijan, by establishing a border crossing point on the Lachin road, is allegedly "keeping the Armenian residents of Karabakh in a blockade", has created a "humanitarian crisis situation" for them, and that the Armenians are allegedly "facing food shortages". Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is slowing down the peace process instead of following the agreements reached to resolve the issues related to the use of Lachin and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani side once again demonstrates its humanistic approach and sends humanitarian aid to the citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.