Families of missing Azerbaijanis fell victims of Armenian fraud - Azerbaijani Ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. In the process of organizing work with the victims of the war at the initial stage, due to the aggression to which Azerbaijan was subjected and the resulting humanitarian problems, Armenians abused the situation and profited from it, said the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.

Dozens of Azerbaijani citizens, including the bodies of those killed, were returned by Armenians in exchange for a large sum of money, and in some cases, the families of the dead were subjected to fraud, the ombudsman added.

"Below are two facts provided by the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan:

▪ Isayev Jahangir Ismayil oglu, who was searching for his brother, Isayev Asker Ismayil oglu, who went missing on December 31, 1992, on the border with Armenia in the Gazakh region, and his sister's husband, Mamedov Mammad Garib oglu, went to the border territory of Armenia with Georgia on November 7, 1993. There they entered into negotiations with Armenians, after which they were deceitfully taken to Armenia under the pretext of meeting Asker Isayev and releasing him. At present, the fate of all three is unknown.

▪ In February 1993, the relatives of Guliyev Khagan Nureddin oglu, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army who disappeared in the battles for the Agdere district, while searching for him, established contact with Armenians living in Russia, who convinced them that Khagan Guliyev was alive. They said that they would release him for $25,000. Khagan Guliyev's brother, Mahir Guliyev, having collected the required sum with the help of close relatives, went to Russia in the summer of 1996. However, the Armenians killed Mahir Guliyev, took the money, and fled," the report says.

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has prepared a report on Azerbaijanis missing during the first Karabakh war. The report is addressed to relevant international organizations on the occasion of August 30, the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The main purpose of this report is to bring to the attention of the international community the issue of the fate of about 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis and to ensure the provision of information about them as well as the appeals of their families.