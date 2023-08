BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. On August 31, at about 10:55 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region, Trend reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.