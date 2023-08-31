Futile-worked ICRC-like entities are used against Azerbaijan as toys - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Organizations like the ICRC, which are becoming toys in someone's hands against Azerbaijan, are engaged in useless activities, the political scientist Ilgar Velizade told Trend.

He noted that some international organizations take a biased position towards Azerbaijan under the influence of political structures, organizations, and politicians who oppose Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, this has not changed for years. We observed it during the 44-day war, before and after it. This is not surprising to us. If they demonstrate such a biased position, then why should we cooperate with such organizations? Unfortunately, this sad circumstance is not widely discussed. We must act in an organized manner, together with other countries that are subject to such a biased position, to seek pressure on these organizations at the UN level. These organizations become a tool in someone's hands against Azerbaijan, thereby carrying out useless and unnecessary activities," Velizade said.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Armenia and the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia prevent the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for cargo delivery.