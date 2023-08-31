Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society proves fealty to humane principles - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has demonstrated its commitment to humanistic values, political scientist Ilyas Huseynov told Trend.

He said that sending food cargo by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to residents of Armenian origin in Karabakh is an important step.

"I would very much like the food cargo to reach the addressees. The Aghdam-Khankendi road should continue to be used to meet the necessary needs of Armenians living in Karabakh. Armenia is trying to transport humanitarian goods along the Lachin Road. The intention of Armenia and France to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan is absolutely unacceptable. This has a negative impact on interstate relations and slows down the process of reintegration. I believe that against the background of numerous provocative attempts by the ICRC, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has demonstrated its commitment to humanistic values," he said.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Armenia and the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia prevent the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for cargo delivery.