Election Day fills hearts of voters with optimism - Federation Council Committee's Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Election Day fills the hearts of voters with optimism because it is not just about fixing one's position on the ballot, it is about voting for the future of every family, every person, every Azerbaijani, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin told reporters, Trend reports.

"The country has been waiting for this event, preparing for it. We know that seven candidates have been registered, and I am convinced that the strongest will win. People vote for stability, for economic and social development. This is what brings such a huge number of voters to the polling stations. Eyes rejoice, and the soul rejoices. Thanks to the organizers who managed to create such conditions," Karasin said.

From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters, and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming elections include incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities is dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel