Azerbaijan, South Korea explore bilateral and multilateral cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Lee Eun Yong, outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the country on Tuesday, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and South Korea.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Ambassador Lee Eun Yong for his efforts during his diplomatic mission in the country and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The meeting saw discussions on the state of cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, including the economy, investments, transport and communications, humanitarian, education, as well as public services, highlighting the potential for further growth in these areas.

The officials particularly underscored the establishment of the Baku State Industry and Innovation Vocational Education Center, as well as the dual degree program between Baku Engineering University and South Korean INHA University, as major achievements in joint professional and higher education cooperation.

They underscored ample opportunities for cooperation in public services between the relevant institutions of the two countries. In this regard, FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, a leader in this field with its ASAN Khidmet service model, is interested in furthering mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Azerbaijani top diplomat briefed the South Korean diplomat about Azerbaijan’s presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as achievements gained during the event.

Lee Eun Yong expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani FM for support and cooperation he received during his diplomatic tenure, expressing hope for future development of Azerbaijan-Korea relations.