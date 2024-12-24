President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. On December 24, Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Ersin Tatar congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities and robust health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the Presidents fondly recalled their meetings in Baku and at other international events. The importance of Ersin Tatar's participation in the Informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Shusha this year, was emphasized. They also exchanged views on future contacts.