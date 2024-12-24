Azerbaijan set to move forward with road construction projects in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. As many as 38 highway projects, the construction of which continues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, are planned to be completed in 2025-2026, Trend reports.

According to the information, it was announced at the regular reporting meeting at the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan dedicated to the works carried out for the corresponding period of the current year and upcoming tasks.

Meanwhile, it was noted that in accordance with the “I State Program of ‘ Great Return’ to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation”, the State Road Agency is implementing 44 road projects in the liberated territories. The total length of these roads is 3,040.1 km.

In addition, it is emphasized that construction of 6 roads was completed in previous years.

Besides, the Agency continues construction of internal roads in 6 cities (Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Zangilan, Kalbajar, and Jabrayil), as well as highways in 7 villages.