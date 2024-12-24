Azerbaijan sums up revenues from customs gaining in state budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Revenue to the state budget of Azerbaijan through the State Customs Committee (SCC) increased by 6.2 billion manat ($3.6 billion) from January through November 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this figure has jumped by 5 percent compared to the same time last year.

Furthermore, there was a notable escalation in customs duty revenues, reflecting a 23.5 percent uptick, culminating in a total of 1.8 billion manat (equivalent to $1 billion) over the preceding fiscal year.

Revenues from value-added tax (VAT) saw a slight decline of 1.2 percent, amounting to 3.9 billion manat ($2.2 billion). Excise tax revenues decreased by 10.2 percent, reaching 184.8 million manat ($108.7), while road tax revenues experienced a minor drop, totaling 39.2 million manat ($23).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel