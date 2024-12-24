EIB backs modernization of Italy’s healthcare sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved 35 million euros in financing to support research, development, and innovation projects at GVM, a leading hospital group in Italy, Trend reports.

The financing is backed by the InvestEU program, the EU's key initiative to promote investments in strategic sectors.

The funding aims to enhance the accessibility and personalization of healthcare services, advance digitalization and automation, and improve operational efficiency across GVM’s facilities.

The projects focus on developing medical technologies for cardiopulmonary care and extracorporeal life support, advancing research in cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, and upgrading the digital infrastructure at GVM's main healthcare facilities in Italy. Additionally, Eurostets, a GVM subsidiary, will construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Medolla, Modena, to expand its production capacity. All initiatives are scheduled for completion by 2027.

“This operation supports the development of innovative medical technologies and contributes to creating a resilient and efficient healthcare system. Investing in digitalization and innovation in healthcare is crucial to meet future challenges effectively,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

GVM President Ettore Sansavini highlighted the group’s commitment to improving patient care, stating, “We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with the EIB. This financing will enable us to expand our research, enhance care services, and scale up the production of innovative technologies to seize new opportunities.”

The initiative underscores the EIB's commitment to supporting healthcare advancements and promoting innovation within the EU.