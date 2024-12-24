Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan to roll out slew of industrial projects in 2025

Kyrgyzstan Materials 24 December 2024 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 24. Kyrgyzstan is strategizing to deploy a minimum of 100 novel industrial initiatives in 2025, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said during a government meeting, Trend reports.

He also stressed the importance of quick fixes to lend a hand to small and medium-sized businesses.

Kasymaliev emphasized that President Sadyr Zhaparov aims to elevate the nation's GDP to 1.8 trillion soms by 2025 ($20.6 billion). The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been assigned to perform a comprehensive analysis. The Chairman of the Cabinet indicated that by 2025, the consolidated budget is expected to surpass 700 billion soms ($8 billion).

To note, the total volume of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan in January-November 2024 amounted to more than 513 billion soms ($5.9 billion). The index of physical volume amounted to 104.8 percent for the period from January through November 2023.

