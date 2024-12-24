Azerbaijan, China investigate potential investment opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A meeting took place at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) with a Chinese delegation led by Vice President of the China Association of International Economic Cooperation (CAFIEC) and the Director of the Committee on International Investments and Cooperation, Wang Weiwei, AZPROMO told Trend.

During the meeting, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev discussed the agency's efforts, the investor-friendly environment, and the reconstruction of freed territories. AZPROMO would provide comprehensive support for Chinese enterprises expanding in Azerbaijan, he said.

Wang Weiwei, Vice President of CAFIEC, noted that the preferential mechanisms applied in the liberated territories further enhance the attractiveness of the investment climate. He also expressed interest in participating in these areas' reconstruction efforts and establishing regional logistics warehouses in Azerbaijan.

The meeting included discussions on investment opportunities in sectors such as pipe manufacturing, sanitary equipment production, ceramics, and logistics in Azerbaijan, as well as prospects for partnership, implementation of investment projects, and joint development in these fields.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

