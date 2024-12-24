Kazakhstan’s Parliament plans to consider several important codes in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. The Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament plans for the upcoming year include the review of the budget, construction, water, and tax codes, as well as the laws "On the Special Status of the City of Turkestan" and "On Consumer Protection," Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Chairman of the Senate of Parliament, Maulen Ashimbayev.During the meeting, President Tokayev was informed about the current activities and plans of the Senate for the upcoming period. Maulen Ashimbayev reported that since the beginning of the third session, Parliament has passed 28 laws, 5 of which were initiated by deputies.

It was noted that since the beginning of the year, the Senate has held about 50 events, sent 67 deputy inquiries to the government, and conducted more than 40 international meetings as part of interparliamentary cooperation.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the Senate presented information on the work of the Parliamentary Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of National Goals and Objectives in Sustainable Development in Kazakhstan, which was established by the President's directive.The Speaker also informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about preparations for the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which is scheduled for September 2025.

To note, the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the upper chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. The procedure for the formation of the Senate is defined by Article 50 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan. The Senate consists of deputies who represent two people from each region, city of republican significance, and the capital of Kazakhstan.

