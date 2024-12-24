Azerbaijan sets new procedure for military training camps - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The new procedure for conscription of servicemen, dismissed from active military service, who are in the reserve of the first category in the relevant executive body, transferred to the reserve of this body, has been established, Trend reports.

According to the information, this is reflected in the amendments to the laws “On Approval of the Regulation on Military Service” and “On Military Duty and Military Service”, the decree on the application of which was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, these persons will be summoned to military training camps up to ten times for a period of up to two months, but not more than once within a year.

Meanwhile, the total duration of stay at the training camp of servicemen dismissed from active military service in the relevant executive body and transferred to the reserve of the relevant executive body may not exceed 30 months.

In addition, the number of servicemen to be involved in training camps will be determined by the relevant executive authority on the proposal of the relevant executive authority.

The relevant executive authority will determine the number of servicemen it will attract for training camps in consultation with the appropriate executive authority.