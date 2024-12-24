Uzbekistan plans major healthcare investment in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 24. Uzbekistan plans to allocate 41 trillion Uzbek soums (approximately $3.5 billion) for the healthcare sector in 2025, Trend reports.

This was announced during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The allocated funds will be used to establish and equip new hospitals, expand existing healthcare facilities, and increase the coverage of preventive health check-ups.

The president emphasized that the primary goal is to improve the quality of primary healthcare services. The Ministry of Health has been tasked with building an effective management structure in the regions, with special attention given to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

In comparison, Uzbekistan allocated 36 trillion soums (around $3 billion) to healthcare in 2024, marking a 25-percent increase year-on-year.