President of Moldova sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of Moldova Maia Sandu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations on your birthday. May this special day bring you joy, good health, and continued success in leading your country towards prosperity and progress.

I also want to acknowledge Azerbaijan's efforts in hosting COP29 in Baku last month. The summit provided an important platform for dialogue on global climate challenges, and we appreciate your country's role in facilitating these discussions.

I look forward to continuing our collaboration and strengthening the ties between Moldova and Azerbaijan in areas of mutual interest.

Once again, allow me to extend my best wishes on your birthday, Mr. President, and please accept the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.