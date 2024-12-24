President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to strengthen Armed Forces' logistics support - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On the application of Law No. 63-VIIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 7, 2024 "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On the application of Law No. 485-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 25, 2022 "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On Amendments to Decree No. 1639 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 28, 2022 "On Amendments to Decree No. 1794 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 19, 2018 "On the application of Law No. 955-VQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 2017 "On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

As per the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with establishing the procedures for ensuring material and technical support for Azerbaijan's military and other armed formations, both in peacetime and during wartime (armed conflict), within six months. The Cabinet is also required to inform the President of Azerbaijan about the progress on this matter.

Additionally, the decree outlines changes to several previous laws and presidential decrees, particularly focusing on amendments to the Law on the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, passed on November 7, 2024. It also cancels a provision in a prior decree from March 28, 2022.

The changes are aimed at enhancing the logistical readiness and operational capabilities of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, ensuring the country’s defense capacity is maintained effectively.

Clause 1.1 of Decree No. 1639, issued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 28, 2022 (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2022, No. 3, Article 227, Volume I), concerning the application of Law No. 485-VIQD of February 25, 2022, "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Armed Forces," and the amendments to Decree No. 1794 of January 19, 2018, regarding the application of Law No. 955-VQ from December 29, 2017, is hereby repealed.