President of Tajikistan sets off to Russia's Saint Petersburg

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 24. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has set off to Russia's Saint Petersburg to participate in an informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Rahmon is accompanied by the foreign minister, the president's assistant for foreign relations, the minister of energy and water resources, along with additional high-ranking officials.

To note, during the visit, a bilateral meeting between Emomali Rahmon and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected on December 24. On December 25-26, informal meetings of CIS leaders and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit will be held in Saint Petersburg.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel