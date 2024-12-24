Iranian government whipping up relocation plan for capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has thrown down the gauntlet, urging the country’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development to get the ball rolling on a plan to move the capital from Tehran in no time flat, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

The Iranian President underscored the necessity for the ministry to formulate a thorough strategy to evaluate the viability of relocating the capital, employing universities and international consultants. The proposal must subsequently be presented to the government for authorization and execution.

Pezeshkian observed that the insufficiency of resources and requisite infrastructure has rendered the continued expansion of Tehran unsustainable. The capital's development, without adequate resources and infrastructure, has resulted in significant problems for Tehran's citizens. Perpetuating this process is impractical, and the initial measure in resolving the dilemma is to suspend the city's development.

It’s worth noting that back in 2015, Iran gave the green light to a law aimed at moving the capital from Tehran, but that plan has yet to see the light of day. The current government is said to be weighing the pros and cons of shifting the capital down south.

