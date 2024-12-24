Azerbaijan's SOCAR weighs in on fuel crunch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The word is out about the RON-92 gasoline shortage in Baku and regions, making waves on social media, Trend reports.

In response to Trend's inquiry, SOCAR stated that appropriate conditions have been created for entrepreneurs to collect and transport fuel from oil depot points (ODPs) operating in Baku city.

“In addition, SOCAR is negotiating with private companies to further improve the process of fuel transportation from Baku-based ODPs to the regions.

We would like to note that fuel is delivered to SOCAR Petroleum CJSC's fueling stations operating in the regions by the company's vehicles from ODPs No. 1 and 22 operating in Baku city.

All issues arising in the future will be considered by us in the appropriate manner,” the company informs.

