Azerbaijan is a strong state, moves forward with dignity and honesty - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Azerbaijan is a strong state, a country that relies on its own strength, follows its own way, has no obligations to anyone, does not bow down to anyone, moves forward with dignity and honesty, and this is our great wealth, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2024, Trend reports.

“The developments unfolding in the world today are obvious. Bloody clashes, wars, conflicts, the gross interference of some countries in the affairs of others, the escalation of the situation – we do not see and will not see all this in Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.