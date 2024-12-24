Russia's Rosatom, Kyrgyzstan seal wind farm investment deal

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 24. Rosatom Renewable Energy JSC (a subsidiary of the Russian state corporation Rosatom) and the Kyrgyz Republic’s Cabinet of Ministers have signed an investment agreement to collaborate in the wind energy sector, Trend reports referring to the JSC.

According to the company, the document was signed by Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev, CEO of Rosatom Renewable Energy JSC Grigory Nazarov, and CEO of NovaWind Kyrgyzstan LLC Dmitry Andreev.

The agreement outlines an investment project to build and operate a wind power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts in the village of Kok-Moinok, located in the Balykchy district of Issyk-Kul province in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to sell the electricity produced by the wind farm. The project’s design and equipment procurement are scheduled to begin in 2025.

"The signing of this agreement is another step in the consistent implementation of renewable energy projects in our friendly countries. Our corporation possesses all the necessary competencies for the construction and operation of wind farms. The total capacity of wind energy projects implemented in Russia has already exceeded 1 gigawatt.

I am confident that the construction of such facilities will not only improve the quality and reliability of the energy system but also create new jobs and skills for the people of the republic," Nazarov said.

Notably, a time capsule was laid at the site for the future wind farm in September 2024.

