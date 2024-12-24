PwC Azerbaijan concludes Annual TLP Awareness Session 2024 with valuable insights for the community (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan is delighted to announce the successful completion of its Annual TLP Awareness Session 2024, hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel. This flagship event was the highlight of the inaugural "TLP Awareness Week," a series of four interactive sessions designed to keep professionals up to date with the latest trends, updates, and strategies in the tax and legal landscape.

The event consisted of two focused sessions aimed at addressing pressing topics for businesses and individuals:

Tax Updates for 2024 and Anticipated Changes in 2025: Led by PwC Azerbaijan’s TLP Leader and Tax Director, Gunel Sadiyeva, along with Tax Manager Laman Aliyeva and Senior Tax Associate Ismayil Suleymanov, this session provided an in-depth review of recent and upcoming tax changes. Attendees actively participated in a Q&A session that encouraged discussion and practical understanding of the evolving tax environment.

Tax Dispute Resolution: Presented by Senior Tax Manager Rufat Shahbazov and Legal Manager Gulnar Zulfugarova, this session introduced PwC’s Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution (TCDR) Team. Attendees gained actionable insights into managing tax disputes effectively, with practical strategies shared by PwC experts.

The event attracted a diverse audience of tax and legal professionals, who benefited from PwC's thought leadership and hands-on expertise.

PwC Azerbaijan remains committed to supporting its clients and community with innovative solutions and expert guidance. As the firm looks ahead, it continues to focus on delivering value and helping organizations build trust.