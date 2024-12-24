Celebrate the New Year with Azercell!

Enjoy 5 GB of free internet for 3 months with OPPO and Honor devices

Azercell announces a new campaign for its subscribers on the eve of the New Year. Prepaid line subscribers who purchase OPPO and Honor devices can now enjoy a complimentary 3-month subscription to a 5 GB internet pack.

As part of the campaign, OPPO and Honor devices are available at Azercell Exclusive or from official dealer stores. OPPO devices can also be purchased at Kontakt Home stores.

The special offer applies to devices priced at 229 AZN and above, with the 5 GB gift internet package automatically renewed every 30 days for three months.

The campaign is valid for purchases made until January 10, 2025.

For more details, please visit:

OPPO 2025 | Azercell

HONOR 2025 | Azercell

Azercell Telecom LLC extends its heartful congratulations on the upcoming World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.