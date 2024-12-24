President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on amendments to law on child rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President Ilham Aliyev has signed decree No. 78-VIIQD of November 29, 2024, “On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Rights of the Child’ and on amendments to decree No. 761 of August 24, 1998, ‘On Application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Rights of the Child,” Trend reports.

According to the Decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan exercises the powers of the relevant executive authority stipulated in Article 29-1 and Part 2 of Article 43 of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Rights of the Child”.

In accordance with Article 29-1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Rights of the Child,” the Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted to determine the requirements for the quality of services provided in state and non-state children's institutions and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within two months; in accordance with the second part of Article 43 of the law, to determine the criteria for monitoring the state of realization of the rights of the child in all spheres and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; to solve other issues arising from the law.

The Head of State approved the law on the implementation of the relevant decree.