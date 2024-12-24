Reps of Azerbaijani Military Attaché Office in Belarus visit Polotsk Cadet School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Representatives of the Military Attaché Office of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Belarus participated in a series of events commemorating the anniversary of the establishment of the Polotsk Cadet School, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the events, participants were informed about the history of the Polotsk Cadet School, recognized as the oldest cadet school in the CIS. The discussions highlighted the bravery of the school's graduates, particularly their contributions and valor in the battles against fascist invaders.

It was highlighted that up to 10,000 Azerbaijanis took part in the liberation of Belarus from German-fascist occupation. Among them, 102 Azerbaijani nationals were involved in the partisan movement, and 17 were in captivity in the Stalag 352 camp. Additionally, 11 Azerbaijanis who participated in the battles for Belarus were honored with the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, with one individual being awarded the title twice.

Speakers at the event noted that Azerbaijanis who lost their lives in the battles for Polotsk were laid to rest in fraternal cemeteries across various locations in the region.

To honor the memory of those compatriots, representatives of the Military Attaché Office established a booth of Azerbaijan Army uniforms in the museum of the Polotsk Cadet School. The display featured uniforms corresponding to the rank of "Lieutenant," reflecting the military rank of the highest-ranking Hero who died for the region—Lieutenant Vahabov Aziz Shukur.