Azerbaijan, Türkiye paving way for new chapter in trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The successful tying of the knot on the "E-permit" system integration has paved the way for the smooth sailing of electronic "permits" exchanged and issued between Azerbaijan and Türkiye for cargo shipments, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The project kicked off with the introduction of electronic permits for bilateral cargo transportation between the two countries, and the first test shipments have already hit the road.

"Using the electronic permit, on December 16, the first cargo vehicle belonging to a Turkish carrier arrived in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the first cargo vehicle that received an electronic permit and departed from Azerbaijan crossed into Türkiye on December 18," the statement said.

The digitalization of permits significantly streamlines customs procedures. The electronic permit forms issued by Türkiye, along with information about the cargo vehicles they pertain to, are transmitted in real-time to the VAIS system of the State Customs Committee through the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency's (AYNA) information system. This ensures that cargo vehicles approaching the border crossing can enter the country without delays related to permit registration.

