Kazakhstan opens new consulate in Georgia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan was opened in Georgia's Guria region, Trend reports.

The opening event was attended by Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Kvitsianiashvili, the Mayor of Ozurgeti, Avtandil Talakvadze, members of the Georgian Parliament and Sakrebulo (local government), as well as representatives of the public, political, and business circles.

The Honorary Consul appointed is the well-known Georgian entrepreneur, co-owner of the "Brothers Askaneli" winery, Gocha Chkhaidze, who himself hails from Guria.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Malik Murzalin, noted that the opening of the Kazakhstan Honorary Consulate in one of Georgia’s most interesting economic, cultural, and tourist regions is further evidence of the high level of Kazakh-Georgian relations and the continuation of efforts to strengthen them.

For his part, the Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister thanked the Kazakh side for the decision to open another honorary consulate in his country.

In his address, Honorary Consul G. Chkhaidze expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by both countries and highlighted his plans to implement new projects, exchange business delegations and cultural figures, as well as establish sister-city ties and regional cooperation.

To note, currently, Kazakhstan operates a total of 5 honorary consulates in various regions of Georgia.

