Iran’s energy crisis: a wealth turned curse

Iran, a land dripping in natural wealth, blessed—or perhaps cursed—with some of the planet’s richest oil and gas reserves, now teeters on the edge of an economic abyss. Picture this: a nation with energy resources that could light up half the world struggling to keep its own lights on. Factories stand idle, shivering families scrape by in cold homes, and a currency spirals into worthlessness. Iran’s story is no longer one of untapped potential but of a colossal misstep, where abundance has morphed into a millstone around its neck.

This isn’t just an energy crisis; it’s a meltdown, a seismic event shaking Iran’s foundations. Think of an ancient volcano, quiet for centuries, suddenly bursting forth with unstoppable force, leaving nothing but wreckage in its wake. Streets plunge into darkness, industries buckle under relentless power cuts, and children’s classrooms have gone virtual—not because of innovation, but desperation.

From Energy Superpower to Cautionary Tale

Iran, the titan of oil and gas, now limps along like a giant shackled by its own size. The reasons are as tangled as an overgrown jungle: decades of mismanagement, choking international sanctions, creaking infrastructure, and policy decisions as short-sighted as staring at the sun.

“We’re standing on a razor’s edge,” President Masoud Pezeshkian admitted, summing up the collective frustration of millions of Iranians. But words, however stark, offer no relief when the nation’s strategy amounts to little more than asking people to turn down the thermostat and hope next winter is kinder. It’s like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound.

Iran’s energy policies, or lack thereof, are emblematic of its deeper struggles. Wasteful consumption is endemic, gas-fired power plants limp along at 86% of electricity production, and mazut—a dirty, tar-like fuel banned in many parts of the world—keeps the country’s grid alive while poisoning its air. The skies over Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad have turned into a permanent haze of gray, a somber canvas reflecting decades of neglect.

Sanctions or Self-Sabotage?

Of course, Tehran points the finger at Western sanctions, blaming them for throttling investment, blocking access to cutting-edge tech, and leaving its energy sector in a time warp. And sure, sanctions have played their part, restricting much-needed capital and equipment to develop gas fields or overhaul decaying power plants.

But let’s not sugarcoat it: the sanctions are just one piece of the puzzle. Beneath this smokescreen lies a darker truth—decades of corruption, poor governance, and a foreign policy obsessed with flexing muscles instead of fixing pipes. The irony? Iran raked in $144 billion in oil revenue during Biden’s presidency alone, yet much of that money was funneled into propping up regional allies and funding geopolitical vanity projects instead of shoring up its crumbling energy infrastructure.

A Wealth of Misery

What we’re seeing in Iran is a cruel twist of fate. Its riches, meant to be a blessing, have turned into a curse. Instead of spearheading renewable energy revolutions or creating sustainable industries, Iran has become the poster child for how to squander resources.

Today, its energy grid is a patchwork mess, held together with duct tape and hope. Each crisis feeds into the next, forming a feedback loop of dysfunction. Meanwhile, the people bear the brunt—choking on polluted air, freezing in their homes, and watching their hard-earned rials lose value by the second.

The Paradox of Plenty

Iran’s tragedy is Shakespearean in scale—a nation brought low by the very thing that should have propelled it to greatness. Its oil and gas reserves are no longer treasures but anchors, dragging it down into a mire of systemic failure and environmental catastrophe. It’s a cautionary tale for the ages: sometimes, the biggest curse is having it all and knowing not what to do with it.

Iran’s Energy Paradox: Ambitions Consuming a Nation

In the unforgiving landscape of global geopolitics, Iran—once a towering figure in the energy arena—finds itself stumbling into a paradox of its own making. A nation sitting on some of the richest oil and gas reserves on Earth is now forced to confront the humiliating prospect of becoming an energy importer. It’s a grim twist of fate: what should be a crown jewel of prosperity has turned into a millstone dragging Iran deeper into economic chaos.

A Nation at War with Itself

Iran’s energy crisis is no technical hiccup. It’s the slow-motion unraveling of decades of mismanagement, strategic blunders, and a government more focused on flexing regional muscle than fixing its own infrastructure. What should be a powerhouse of energy independence is now crumbling under the weight of its contradictions.

Every day, Iran teeters on the knife’s edge between exporting its energy riches and importing what it desperately needs. The daily reality? Gas deficits of 350 million cubic meters, electricity shortfalls of 20 gigawatts, and air pollution levels so toxic they read like a dystopian novel. It’s not just a crisis—it’s a full-blown catastrophe.

The Cost of Ambition: A Nation’s Resources Diverted

Iran’s subterranean treasures, vast enough to light up continents, have been siphoned off—not for its people, but for grandiose geopolitical ambitions. Billions of dollars have vanished into propping up regional allies like Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Damascus. Think free oil supplies, covert financial pipelines, and billions more sunk into projects with zero return for Iranian citizens. Over $25 billion has been spent in Syria alone—funds that could’ve modernized Iran’s decaying infrastructure or eased the growing social unrest at home.

Journalist Arezu Karimi puts it bluntly: “Billions flow through shell companies and secret accounts, bypassing any accountability, while industries at home face shutdowns and families endure frigid winters without heat.”

The result? Iran, home to the second-largest natural gas reserves in the world, is teetering on the edge of becoming an energy importer—a shameful irony for a nation once touted as a regional energy superpower.

Systemic Failures That Run Deep

Iran’s energy collapse isn’t just about sanctions or geopolitical squabbles. It’s the sum of deep, systemic rot.

Aging Infrastructure: Gas fields and power plants that haven’t seen meaningful upgrades in decades are buckling under pressure. Modernization? Forget it—sanctions have slammed the door shut on foreign investment and technology transfers.

Wasteful Subsidies: Iran’s government practically gives gas away, fueling overconsumption while starving its economy of resources for industrial growth.

One-Dimensional Strategy: With natural gas providing 86% of electricity, Iran has put all its eggs in one basket. Once a source of national pride, the country’s 430,000 kilometers of gas pipelines now resemble the veins of a giant on life support.

Energy analyst Hossein Mirafzali sums it up: “Iran has locked itself into a single-resource strategy, ignoring diversification. The result? Vulnerability on every front—economic, environmental, and social.”

The Human and Economic Toll

The energy crisis has turned daily life into a battle for survival. Factories sit idle, their workers sent home indefinitely. Power outages drag on for hours, plunging neighborhoods into darkness. Entire industries—steel, food, pharmaceuticals—face losses estimated in the tens of billions. Schools and hospitals scramble to stay functional, while families endure freezing winters with no respite in sight.

Meanwhile, the skies over Tehran and Isfahan are choked with smog, as the government resorts to burning mazut—one of the dirtiest fuels on the planet—to keep the lights on. The environmental cost? Almost incalculable. The human cost? Anger is boiling over into protests, as citizens demand accountability and real reform.

Heat vs. Electricity: A Government’s Impossible Choice

Every day brings new dilemmas for Iran’s leaders. Heat or electricity? Homes or factories? The government’s current gamble—prioritizing residential gas supply over industrial needs—has only deepened the crisis. By last week, 17 power plants had shut down entirely, with others operating at bare minimum capacity. Industries across the board have been crippled, reducing production by 30–50%.

Seyed Hamid Hosseini of the Chamber of Commerce underscores the grim reality: “The policy to keep households warm comes at the cost of everything else—factories, jobs, economic stability. It’s a short-term fix with devastating long-term consequences.”

Geopolitical Games vs. Domestic Realities

Iran’s energy woes aren’t happening in a vacuum. Its regional influence is slipping, its alliances strained. In Syria, Bashar al-Assad’s regime is crumbling, while Israel’s strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon have weakened Tehran’s hand. Domestically, the devaluation of the rial has wiped out savings, fueling discontent. And with Donald Trump potentially returning to the White House, Iran may face a revival of “maximum pressure” sanctions, pushing its fragile economy closer to the brink.

To make matters worse, Israeli attacks on key gas pipelines in February 2024 forced Iran to dip into emergency reserves, further exposing its vulnerabilities. For a country that once touted itself as the master of its energy destiny, the optics couldn’t be worse.

The Paradox of Natural Gas

Natural gas, once seen as Iran’s ticket to global energy dominance, has become its Achilles’ heel. The country’s ambitious gasification program, now covering 90% of households, has ironically made it more susceptible to crises. With aging infrastructure limiting production and artificially low gas prices encouraging wasteful consumption, Iran’s energy sector is drowning in inefficiency.

Esfandyar Batmanghelidj of London’s Bourse & Bazaar Foundation doesn’t mince words: “Gas subsidies were meant to help citizens, but they’ve become a Trojan horse, entrenching waste and inefficiency at every level.”

What Lies Ahead?

Iran stands at a crossroads. Will it harness its remaining resources to rebuild and modernize, or will it let geopolitical ambitions and systemic failures continue to bleed the nation dry? For now, the flickering lights of Iranian households mirror the nation’s hopes—dim, uncertain, and desperately in need of renewal.

Industrial Collapse: When the Backbone Breaks

“The current crisis is unlike anything in Iran’s modern history,” says Mehdi Bostanchi, head of the Industrial Coordination Council. Small and medium-sized enterprises, the lifeblood of Iran’s economy, are in survival mode as the industrial sector buckles under the weight of electricity shortages. Reliance on gas-fired power plants—responsible for 86% of the country’s electricity—has exposed the fragility of Iran’s energy framework.

The economic fallout is staggering. Factories sit idle, machinery rusts, and billions of dollars are wiped off industrial output. Unemployment looms like a storm cloud, threatening to ignite nationwide protests. Iran’s energy sector, long a source of national pride, has devolved into its Achilles’ heel, dragging the broader economy into stagnation.

Austerity Without a Plan: Too Little, Too Late

In November, the government rolled out what it framed as “drastic measures” to combat the energy shortage. Scheduled two-hour power outages were announced with much fanfare, but in reality, these measures are akin to scooping water from a sinking ship with a teaspoon. The outages quickly spiraled out of control, extending unpredictably and leaving households, businesses, and schools in chaos.

Schools and universities have shut down in most provinces, while government offices now close by 2:00 PM in a desperate bid to conserve power. But the most controversial step—cutting off gas to 73,000 so-called secondary homes—backfired spectacularly. While authorities claimed the move would ease system pressure, it has sparked outrage among ordinary citizens who feel increasingly like pawns in a government game.

Daily Life in Freefall: Fear, Chaos, and Despair

For the average Iranian, life has become a grim exercise in endurance. Unannounced power cuts leave traffic lights blinking into oblivion, elevators frozen between floors, and water pumps lifeless. In the frigid winters of Tehran, boilers shut down, depriving homes of heat and running water.

“When the electricity goes out, everything stops—heating, water, life itself,” says Sepideh, a teacher in Tehran who now lugs water from her neighbor’s home when outages strike. Her online English classes, her primary source of income, are canceled more often than not due to internet disruptions. “It feels like we’re trapped in a loop of helplessness,” she laments.

Nader, a dentist, faces his own nightmare. “Imagine performing a dental procedure, and the lights go out mid-treatment,” he says with frustration. “We’re living day to day, hoping things don’t get worse—but they always do.”

Private Sector in Peril: Businesses on the Brink

Iran’s private sector, already battered by years of sanctions and mismanagement, is collapsing under the weight of uncertainty. Factories are shutting down, production lines are grinding to a halt, and businesses are suffocating under rising costs.

One of Iran’s largest building materials manufacturers described the crisis as worse than the 1979 Revolution, the Iran-Iraq War, or even the sanctions era. “We can’t plan anything—production, delivery, nothing—because electricity can disappear at any moment,” says Soheil, an engineer at a household appliance factory in Isfahan. The unpredictability has forced mass layoffs, with production costs soaring and morale plummeting.

Symbolic Gestures Amid a Catastrophe

Faced with growing unrest, the government has resorted to symbolic campaigns to project control. President Masoud Pezeshkian launched a video series featuring celebrities and officials urging citizens to lower their thermostats by two degrees. State TV even broadcast footage of the presidential complex cloaked in darkness to underscore the seriousness of the crisis.

But for ordinary Iranians, these gestures are hollow. On social media, discontent boils over. “They’re spending billions propping up their allies in the region, while we sit here in the dark, freezing,” reads one popular tweet. The gap between government priorities and public suffering has never been more glaring.

The Cost of Missteps: A Nation in Decline

The energy crisis has become a grim metaphor for Iran’s broader failures. A country that should be thriving on its natural riches instead faces an economic collapse born of mismanagement and misplaced priorities. Industries that once drove the economy are now grinding to a halt. Citizens are freezing in their homes, businesses are shuttering, and public trust is at an all-time low.

Without immediate reforms—ones that prioritize the needs of the people over geopolitical ambitions—Iran risks sinking further into economic stagnation and social unrest. For now, the lights flicker, the boilers cool, and a once-great nation teeters on the brink.

Iran at the Breaking Point: Will the Energy Crisis Ignite Reform or Collapse?

Iran’s energy crisis isn’t just about flickering lights or sputtering boilers—it’s a glaring symptom of deeper, systemic failures. Decades of mismanagement, outdated infrastructure, and misplaced political priorities have left citizens and businesses caught in a storm of uncertainty. And now, the cracks are widening, threatening to spiral into a full-scale social and economic implosion.

The government’s response has been a patchwork of short-term fixes, overshadowed by a profound inability to tackle the root causes of the crisis. Public dissatisfaction is no longer simmering—it’s boiling over, with millions of Iranians living on the edge, wondering if this is their new normal. Iran now stands at a crossroads, its leadership forced to confront a pivotal question: can it muster the resolve to make bold reforms, or will it watch as the nation tumbles into prolonged chaos?

A Nation Held Hostage by Crisis

The energy crisis is more than just a technical failure—it’s a crisis of governance, vision, and priorities. For decades, Iran has coasted on its vast oil and gas reserves, failing to invest in infrastructure or diversify its energy strategy. Now, even with the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves and fourth-largest oil reserves, the country faces power shortages so severe they could cripple the economy for years.

The reality on the ground is grim. Unscheduled power outages plunge entire neighborhoods into darkness. Traffic lights fail, leaving intersections in chaos. Families endure freezing nights with no heat or hot water. Businesses struggle to stay afloat, with factories shutting down and industries slashing jobs to survive. Iran’s economy—already battered by sanctions and inflation—teeters on the edge of collapse.

A Crossroads of Reform or Ruin

Iran’s leadership now faces an unrelenting choice: either address the systemic issues plaguing the energy sector or risk a descent into further instability. But reform won’t come easy. Even if sanctions were lifted tomorrow, experts estimate it would take three to five years to rehabilitate the country’s decaying energy infrastructure. That’s three to five years of uncertainty—years the nation may not have.

The Path Forward Must Include Bold Action:

Modernizing Infrastructure: Aging gas fields and power plants need billions of dollars in investment to return to functionality. Without modernization, the current patchwork system is unsustainable. Reevaluating Subsidies: Gas subsidies have fueled waste and inefficiency, encouraging overconsumption while draining national resources. A shift toward targeted subsidies could free up resources for industrial development. Attracting Foreign Investment: Iran’s energy sector requires advanced technologies and expertise that only foreign investors can provide. However, the government must create an environment of trust and stability to attract international partners.

A Warning Shot for the Future

The energy crisis isn’t just a problem of today—it’s a harbinger of what could await Iran if it fails to act. Sitting atop one of the world’s most resource-rich landscapes, the nation is paradoxically on the verge of becoming an energy importer. Dependence on neighboring countries like Turkmenistan for gas imports has already begun, underscoring the urgency of self-reliance.

For ordinary Iranians, the crisis feels like a betrayal of their nation’s potential. "We sit on a mountain of wealth, yet we’re freezing in our own homes," laments Sepideh, a teacher in Tehran. For millions like her, the energy crisis is not just an inconvenience—it’s a daily struggle that erodes their faith in the government’s ability to lead.

The Clock Is Ticking

Iran’s energy crisis is a litmus test for its leadership. Will it rise to the occasion, channeling its resources into rebuilding and reform? Or will it cling to short-term fixes and geopolitical ambitions that leave its people in the dark—both literally and figuratively?

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Failure to act decisively could mean losing not just energy independence but Iran’s status as a regional power. The nation stands on the brink, with its colossal resources as much a burden as a blessing.

For now, the lights flicker, industries grind to a halt, and public frustration swells. Iran’s future hinges on its ability to confront today’s challenges head-on. Whether the government can rise from the ashes of this crisis or let it consume the country entirely remains to be seen.

But for millions of Iranians, waiting feels like an eternity—and time is running out.

