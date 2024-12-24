Uzbekistan, ACWA Power launch number of joint projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 24. Uzbekistan and ACWA Power launched a number of joint projects, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Chairman of the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council, Chairman of ACWA Power Muhammad Abunayan.

In particular, two wind power plants with a capacity of 500 MW each in the Bukhara region were connected to the grid, and the construction of 2 solar power plants with a total capacity of 1 GW in the Samarkand region and an energy storage system for 334 MW in the Tashkent region was launched.

During the meeting, both sides noted the implementation of cooperation projects in the field of modernization of energy, transport, and communal infrastructure; development of information and communication technologies; textile industry; agriculture; and other areas.

To date, ACWA Power has implemented four projects worth about $3 billion; the portfolio of current projects amounts to $15 billion.