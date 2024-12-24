Azerbaijan amends procedure for state control over realization of children's rights - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on making amendments to the “Order of state control over the implementation of children's rights” approved by decree No. 626 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 8, 2012, Trend reports.

According to the decree, a number of amendments are made to the “Order of state control over realization of children's rights”.

The title of the law in the 5th part, paragraphs 5.1 and 5.2, is revised as follows:

Monitoring of the state of ensuring the realization of the rights of the child in all spheres.

In order to monitor the state of realization of children's rights in all spheres of activity, the state bodies (institutions) envisaged under paragraph 1.3 of this Order, as well as other state bodies (institutions) envisaged under the criteria specified in paragraph 5.2 of this Order, in accordance with these criteria, submit annual data on the state of realization of children's rights for the current year (with indicators compared to the previous year) to the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children Problems of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Criteria for monitoring the state of ensuring the realization of children's rights in all spheres are determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, paragraph 6.6-1 is added to Part 6:

The monitoring takes into account the requirements for the quality of services provided in state and non-state children's institutions established by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.