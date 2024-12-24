Unibank has enhanced its HR management system

Unibank has completed the process of enhancing its human resources management system. To optimize HR business processes, Unibank selected a unified management system with an intuitive interface that consolidates a wide range of HR tools and automates employee performance evaluation, recruitment, and remote learning processes. This decision was made to simplify daily workflows and improve transparency in planning vacations and tracking employee absences.

The automation process was implemented by SMART business. The SMART HCM & LMS solution offered by SMART business was chosen for its functionality, integration capabilities, flexibility, and competitive pricing. During the implementation process, all necessary functions were integrated into a single ecosystem, enabling Unibank to consolidate personnel management across branches and establish a unified, optimized approach.

One of the key advantages of the solution is its security. For the banking sector, security is crucial to protect against data leaks and financial and reputational risks. The SMART HCM & LMS system, based on Microsoft technologies, provides encryption protocols that meet industry standards and multi-factor authentication for system access, ensuring a high level of security. This allows Unibank to safeguard its data in compliance with the latest international GDPR standards, enhancing data security and customer trust.

To manage data and visualize organizational structure, Unibank implemented key modules such as “HR Administration.” The adoption of modules like “Staff Assessment,” “Goal Setting,” “Competency Development,” “Event Organization,” “Self-service Portal, Manager’s Portal,” and “E-Learning” contributed to a significant increase in overall operational efficiency.

The implementation of the SMART HCM & LMS solution has proven to be an effective investment in human capital for Unibank, resulting in improved efficiency and increased employee satisfaction.

About Unibank

Unibank was established in 2002 through the merger of MBANK and PROMTEXBANK and is one of the leading private financial institutions in Azerbaijan. The bank offers a wide range of services to both individual and corporate clients and boasts an extensive branch network. Over its 32 years of operation, Unibank has received numerous international awards. Learn more: https://unibank.az

About SMART business

SMART business specializes in the development, implementation, support, and training of ERP, CRM, and HRM systems, including predictive analytics and artificial intelligence technologies. With over 15 years of experience, SMART business delivers solutions based on Microsoft platforms such as Dynamics 365, Office 365, Azure, and Power BI, leveraging data and machine learning technologies to provide clients with strategic, comprehensive business solutions. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3CeGv2A