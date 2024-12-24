Azerbaijan's Baku hosts creative meeting with renowned pianist from US (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A creative meeting with the renowned pianist, President of the National Music & Global Culture Society, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Philosophy, Professor Nargiz Aliyarova, who has been living and working in the US for the past seven years, was held at the State Museum of Musical Culture in the Museum Center in Baku, Trend reports.

In the US, Aliyarova, as a musician and musicologist, makes significant contributions to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture.

She has performed on many prestigious stages worldwide, including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage awarded her an honorary diploma "For Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion of Chopin’s Heritage".

The National Music & Global Culture Society, led by her, has organized four significant international competitions in the US dedicated to Azerbaijan – the great composers Uzeyir Hajibayli and Fikrat Amirov, as well as vocal and compositional art.

During her current visit to Baku, Aliyarova participated in a concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the Honored Artist, professor, educator, and pianist Elmira Safarova, held at the Azerbaijani State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev.

At the event, Aliyarova spoke about her creative life, answered questions from the audience, and performed several musical pieces by Azerbaijani and foreign classical composers, as well as her own compositions, to the applause of the guests. Music videos of the pianist were also shown. The museum was presented with materials reflecting her creative journey.

The museum director, Honored Culture Worker Alla Bayramova; head of the museum’s scientific and public relations department, Khanimbaji Abdinova; journalist Afat Islam; writer Tamilla Teymurgar; tenor Tarlan Shahbazi (who lives and works in Poland); and academician of the Russian Academy of Education, Irena Robert, all praised the artistry and high personal qualities of the music master.

Aliyarova began performing at the age of nine in Azerbaijan and several European countries, giving solo concerts, performing in various ensembles, and performing as a soloist with symphonic and chamber orchestras.

She graduated with honors from the Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and the piano department of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli). After graduating from the conservatory, she interned in Russia, Germany, and the UK.

She taught at the Baku Music Academy (as senior lecturer, associate professor, and professor), became a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Piano Trio, created at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev, released several CDs, and is the author of more than 10 scientific articles, methodological guides, and a textbook.

