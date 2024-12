Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 406-VIQD “On Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan” dated December 3, 2021, Trend reports.

According to the law, Article 2.6 of the Law “On Amendments to the Tax Code” is canceled.

This law comes into force from January 1, 2025.