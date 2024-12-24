Azerbaijan Border Service, Turkish Land Forces seek closer military ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS), Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, met with a delegation led by Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, on December 23, SBS told Trend.

The Service highlighted the brotherly bonds between Azerbaijan and Türkiye during the talks, noting that the strong rapport between the leaders of both nations has set the stage for fruitful collaboration in defense and border security, among other fields.

The meeting emphasized the favorable relations between Azerbaijan's State Border Service and the Turkish Republic's Land Forces Command, with both parties discussing potential collaboration opportunities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel