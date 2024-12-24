Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan Border Service, Turkish Land Forces seek closer military ties (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 December 2024 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan Border Service, Turkish Land Forces seek closer military ties (PHOTO)

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS), Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, met with a delegation led by Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, on December 23, SBS told Trend.

The Service highlighted the brotherly bonds between Azerbaijan and Türkiye during the talks, noting that the strong rapport between the leaders of both nations has set the stage for fruitful collaboration in defense and border security, among other fields.

The meeting emphasized the favorable relations between Azerbaijan's State Border Service and the Turkish Republic's Land Forces Command, with both parties discussing potential collaboration opportunities.

Azerbaijan Border Service, Turkish Land Forces seek closer military ties (PHOTO)
