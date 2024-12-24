Tajik president to hold talks with Russia's Putin in St. Petersburg

Photo: Official website of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 24. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on December 24, Yury Ushakov, Russian presidential foreign policy aide, told journalists, Trend reports.

The two leaders are anticipated to engage in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the progressive enhancement of bilateral relations across multifaceted domains, encompassing political frameworks, trade dynamics, economic strategies, military-technical synergies, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges, alongside pertinent regional challenges and migration phenomena.

Informal meetings of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) leaders and a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will take place in St. Petersburg on December 25-26. The discussions will focus on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation within these multilateral frameworks, reviewing progress made, and outlining key areas of practical collaboration for the upcoming year.

It is noteworthy that the bilateral trade dynamics between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan experienced a substantial uptick of 19.1 percent during the period from January to October 2024 in comparison to the preceding year, culminating in a total trade volume of $1.618 billion.

