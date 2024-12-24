President Vladimir Putin calls President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. On December 24, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Russian President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the Presidents stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings, noting that Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan this year made a significant contribution to further strengthening bilateral relations.

They expressed confidence that the strategic partnership and allied relations would continue to develop successfully and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.