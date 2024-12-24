Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to join BRICS as partner states in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are set to officially join BRICS as partner states starting January 1, 2025, Trend reports.

The announcement follows the recent BRICS summit held in Kazan, where significant developments regarding the group's expansion were discussed.

"One of the key outcomes of the Kazan summit was the establishment of a new category of BRICS partner states and the approval of a list of 13 countries. Invitations have been extended to these nations, and confirmations of readiness to become partner states have been received from Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. These countries will formally attain the status of BRICS partner states from January 1, 2025," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, told journalists.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was established to promote economic cooperation and political dialogue among its members. Its primary objectives include fostering trade relations, supporting sustainable growth, and enhancing international financial collaboration.

The Kazan summit, held from October 22 to 24, brought together representatives from 32 countries, including 24 heads of state. The event highlighted the growing influence and appeal of BRICS as a platform for international cooperation.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, attending the summit, emphasized the bloc's role as a global center for collaboration. "BRICS is becoming a global hub of international cooperation, attracting practical interest from many nations seeking mutually beneficial partnerships. The organization has immense potential for development, uniting countries across continents, strengthening solidarity, and effectively leveraging joint opportunities for the benefit of all participants," he stated.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev echoed these sentiments, expressing his country's commitment to deepening ties with BRICS nations and seizing the opportunities provided by the partnership.

"We share the fundamental commitment of BRICS countries to fostering cooperation aimed at addressing global inequality and achieving comprehensive economic recovery. This includes supporting national programs in developing countries to tackle acute social and environmental challenges, reduce poverty, bridge the technological divide, and modernize infrastructure. Multilateral financial institutions can and should play a pivotal role in these efforts," said President Mirziyoyev.