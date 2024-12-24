Azerbaijan tallies funds for expansion of local Hajigabul industrial park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The pot of gold set aside for electrical engineering tasks in the infrastructure development on 40 hectares earmarked for the growth of the Hajigabul Industrial Park has come to light, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of public procurements.

The portal indicates that the "Construction and Supply Union of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan" Limited Liability Company (LLC) has finalized the requisite arrangements.

The organization entrusted the execution of the mentioned work to IMA Energy LLC and signed a contract worth 7.1 million manat ($4.2 million).

To note, IMA Energy was registered in 2009. The legal representative of the LLC, with a charter capital of 5,000 manat ($2,940), is Mirza Nasirov.

