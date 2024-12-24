President of Uzbekistan set to join successive summits in Russia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 24. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Saint Petersburg on a working visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and EAEU (Euarasian Economic Union) summits on December 25-26, Trend reports via the Uzbek Presidential Office.

Mirziyoyev will take part in the informal meeting of the heads of CIS states and the next session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as an observer.

The agenda for the summits delineates critical topics pertaining to the augmentation of synergistic collaboration within these multifaceted organizations.



The stakeholders will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the advancements achieved and engage in a strategic dialogue regarding pivotal domains for actionable collaboration in the forthcoming fiscal cycle.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel