Finance Materials 24 December 2024 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction considerably goes up

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a regular currency auction on December 24, Trend reports via CBA.

The demand at the auction amounted to $76.8 million (an increase of 1.05 percent or $0.8 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $76 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

A total of $7.09 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13 this year—$151.1 million.

About $417.1 million were purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, $558.6 million in May, $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, $582.87 million in September, $738.7 million in October, and $487.1 million in November.

As much as $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

