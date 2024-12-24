EIB backs Valencia’s transition to zero-emissions public transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has partnered with Valencia’s Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) to finance the expansion of the city’s zero-emissions bus fleet, Trend reports.

Under a newly signed 69 million euro loan agreement, EMT Valencia will replace aging vehicles with 145 electric buses and enhance supporting infrastructure.

The project includes installing charging stations, upgrading electricity supply infrastructure, adding fire safety facilities and IT systems, and creating additional parking spaces at existing garages. These efforts aim to reduce noise, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions while improving the quality of public transport in Valencia and nearby municipalities.

The investment is part of the EIB’s broader initiative to promote sustainable urban mobility, reflecting its commitment as the EU’s Climate Bank. This project aligns with the EIB’s Transport Lending Policy, which emphasizes improving the sustainability of transport infrastructure and supporting climate-resilient solutions.

By integrating more zero-emissions vehicles into its fleet, Valencia continues to advance its efforts toward a greener, more sustainable urban transport system, offering residents a cleaner and more efficient mobility option.