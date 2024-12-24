President of Bulgaria sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my and my wife's heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

I take this opportunity to reiterate my confidence that the excellent relations of pragmatic and fruitful cooperation between our two countries, as well as the established strategic partnership, will continue to develop actively in the future.

The desire and readiness of the Bulgarian and Azerbaijani sides to expand and build on the fruitful bilateral contacts and active political dialogue at the highest level have been repeatedly demonstrated in the course of our meetings and talks with you during the year, both bilaterally and within the framework of important international formats, such as COP29 in Baku, to which your personal commitment and participation undoubtedly contributed.

I remain ready to continue the dialogue at the highest political and state level between our two countries in 2025.

Sending you my best wishes for good health and further success in your highly responsible work, please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of my excellent respect for you," the letter reads.